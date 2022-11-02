First Republic Bank (FRC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On November 01, 2022, First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) opened at $121.91, higher 0.21% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.16 and dropped to $119.29 before settling in for the closing price of $120.10. Price fluctuations for FRC have ranged from $109.38 to $222.86 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 17.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.90% at the time writing. With a float of $181.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.00 million.

In an organization with 6902 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Republic Bank is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 96.40%.

First Republic Bank (FRC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.09) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +27.86 while generating a return on equity of 10.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.61% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Republic Bank (FRC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.27 million. That was better than the volume of 1.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.56.

During the past 100 days, First Republic Bank’s (FRC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $136.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $153.30. However, in the short run, First Republic Bank’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $121.91. Second resistance stands at $123.47. The third major resistance level sits at $124.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $117.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $116.17.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) Key Stats

There are currently 179,647K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,305 M according to its annual income of 1,478 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,772 M and its income totaled 445,000 K.