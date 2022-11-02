Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) volume exceeds 1.02 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On November 01, 2022, Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) opened at $28.70, lower -0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.77 and dropped to $28.505 before settling in for the closing price of $28.71. Price fluctuations for FLO have ranged from $24.15 to $29.73 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 2.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.90% at the time writing. With a float of $196.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.66, operating margin of +8.28, and the pretax margin is +6.25.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Flowers Foods Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 78.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 23, was worth 82,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $27.50, taking the stock ownership to the 23,051 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s President and CEO sold 143,020 for $27.97, making the entire transaction worth $3,999,983. This insider now owns 1,781,580 shares in total.

Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +4.76 while generating a return on equity of 14.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.21% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO)

The latest stats from [Flowers Foods Inc., FLO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.11 million was inferior to 1.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Flowers Foods Inc.’s (FLO) raw stochastic average was set at 93.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.88. The third major resistance level sits at $28.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.19.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Key Stats

There are currently 211,832K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,331 M according to its annual income of 206,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,129 M and its income totaled 53,680 K.