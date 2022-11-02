Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is expecting -53.93% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $119.05, down -1.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.345 and dropped to $114.64 before settling in for the closing price of $115.91. Over the past 52 weeks, GNRC has traded in a range of $105.87-$524.31.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 51.50%. With a float of $62.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.66 million.

The firm has a total of 8955 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.04, operating margin of +19.69, and the pretax margin is +18.50.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Generac Holdings Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 899,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $179.90, taking the stock ownership to the 600,975 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 5,000 for $216.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,081,800. This insider now owns 605,975 shares in total.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.94) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +14.27 while generating a return on equity of 29.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.16% during the next five years compared to 40.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 157.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Generac Holdings Inc., GNRC], we can find that recorded value of 1.87 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.63.

During the past 100 days, Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $178.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $241.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $118.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $122.27. The third major resistance level sits at $124.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $110.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $107.07.

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.52 billion has total of 63,831K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,737 M in contrast with the sum of 533,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,291 M and last quarter income was 142,710 K.