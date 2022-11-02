Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) is 9.90% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

November 01, 2022, Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) trading session started at the price of $31.86, that was 0.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.86 and dropped to $31.24 before settling in for the closing price of $31.49. A 52-week range for GTY has been $24.66 – $33.35.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 6.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -15.30%. With a float of $42.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.64, operating margin of +52.91, and the pretax margin is +46.37.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Getty Realty Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Getty Realty Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 74.00%.

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.26) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +46.37 while generating a return on equity of 11.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

The latest stats from [Getty Realty Corp., GTY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.64 million was superior to 0.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Getty Realty Corp.’s (GTY) raw stochastic average was set at 98.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.24. The third major resistance level sits at $32.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.00. The third support level lies at $30.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) Key Stats

There are 46,734K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.45 billion. As of now, sales total 155,410 K while income totals 62,860 K. Its latest quarter income was 41,970 K while its last quarter net income were 13,300 K.