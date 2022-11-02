Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) 20 Days SMA touches 7.75%: The odds favor the bear

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $23.93, soaring 2.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.93 and dropped to $23.13 before settling in for the closing price of $23.13. Within the past 52 weeks, GRBK’s price has moved between $16.80 and $32.25.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 66.40%. With a float of $42.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.05 million.

The firm has a total of 540 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.61, operating margin of +16.24, and the pretax margin is +18.32.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Residential Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Green Brick Partners Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 153,350. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $30.67, taking the stock ownership to the 90,897 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $30.05, making the entire transaction worth $150,250. This insider now owns 95,897 shares in total.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.85) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +13.56 while generating a return on equity of 25.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.72% during the next five years compared to 50.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Green Brick Partners Inc., GRBK], we can find that recorded value of 0.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Green Brick Partners Inc.’s (GRBK) raw stochastic average was set at 49.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.40. The third major resistance level sits at $24.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.48.

Green Brick Partners Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.06 billion based on 48,430K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,403 M and income totals 190,210 K. The company made 525,140 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 101,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.