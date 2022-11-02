Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) 20 Days SMA touches -24.31%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) stock priced at $0.251, down -3.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.27 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. HCTI’s price has ranged from $0.22 to $3.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -434.50%. With a float of $12.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.48 million.

The firm has a total of 71 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.80, operating margin of -15.19, and the pretax margin is -16.80.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Healthcare Triangle Inc. is 67.27%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -16.87 while generating a return on equity of -58.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -434.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Healthcare Triangle Inc., HCTI], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s (HCTI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 120.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4106, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8446. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2667. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2833. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2233. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2067.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.08 million, the company has a total of 39,467K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 35,270 K while annual income is -5,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,590 K while its latest quarter income was -410 K.