Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.67 million

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) kicked off on October 31, 2022, at the price of $15.66, down -3.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.66 and dropped to $14.84 before settling in for the closing price of $15.51. Over the past 52 weeks, HBNC has traded in a range of $15.16-$23.80.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 13.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.60%. With a float of $38.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 843 employees.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Horizon Bancorp Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 56.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 238,586. In this transaction President of this company sold 11,782 shares at a rate of $20.25, taking the stock ownership to the 149,170 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 14, when Company’s President sold 10,000 for $23.06, making the entire transaction worth $230,647. This insider now owns 149,170 shares in total.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.52) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +33.73 while generating a return on equity of 12.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s (HBNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC)

Looking closely at Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s (HBNC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.94. However, in the short run, Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.43. Second resistance stands at $15.96. The third major resistance level sits at $16.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.79.

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 666.03 million has total of 43,573K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 257,950 K in contrast with the sum of 87,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 70,010 K and last quarter income was 24,860 K.