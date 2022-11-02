ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,880 M

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) stock priced at $9.16, up 1.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.20 and dropped to $9.06 before settling in for the closing price of $9.02. ICL’s price has ranged from $8.06 to $12.96 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $698.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 12000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.23, operating margin of +17.11, and the pretax margin is +15.64.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of ICL Group Ltd is 46.48%, while institutional ownership is 21.91%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 18.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ICL Group Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

The latest stats from [ICL Group Ltd, ICL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.12 million was superior to 1.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) raw stochastic average was set at 36.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.27. The third major resistance level sits at $9.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.93.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.78 billion, the company has a total of 1,312,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 6,955 M while annual income is 783,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,880 M while its latest quarter income was 563,000 K.