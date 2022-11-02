IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 18.00% last month.

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) stock priced at $17.07, up 3.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.12 and dropped to $17.00 before settling in for the closing price of $16.89. IDYA’s price has ranged from $8.14 to $25.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.20%. With a float of $46.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.47 million.

In an organization with 91 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.83, operating margin of -179.91, and the pretax margin is -178.10.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is 1.86%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -178.10 while generating a return on equity of -19.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 27.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.41 million. That was better than the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s (IDYA) raw stochastic average was set at 93.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.96. However, in the short run, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.08. Second resistance stands at $18.66. The third major resistance level sits at $19.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.42. The third support level lies at $15.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 813.58 million, the company has a total of 39,306K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,940 K while annual income is -49,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,850 K while its latest quarter income was -22,060 K.