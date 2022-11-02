indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is expecting 1.05% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $8.00, down -1.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.005 and dropped to $7.66 before settling in for the closing price of $7.82. Over the past 52 weeks, INDI has traded in a range of $5.07-$16.33.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.40%. With a float of $74.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 400 employees.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 53.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 376,200. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 55,000 shares at a rate of $6.84, taking the stock ownership to the 89,253 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 05, when Company’s CFO and EVP of Strategy sold 50,000 for $7.84, making the entire transaction worth $392,000. This insider now owns 1,503,779 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Looking closely at indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 66.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.34. However, in the short run, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.90. Second resistance stands at $8.12. The third major resistance level sits at $8.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.21.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.07 billion has total of 145,957K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 48,410 K in contrast with the sum of -88,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 25,760 K and last quarter income was -4,230 K.