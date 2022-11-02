Investors finally get a glimpse of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) volume hitting the figure of 0.7 million.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.69, soaring 1.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.69 and dropped to $24.27 before settling in for the closing price of $24.33. Within the past 52 weeks, ACIW’s price has moved between $20.19 and $36.01.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 6.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 75.00%. With a float of $112.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3610 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.11, operating margin of +16.29, and the pretax margin is +12.77.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ACI Worldwide Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 22,030. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $22.03, taking the stock ownership to the 49,603 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 37,905 for $31.72, making the entire transaction worth $1,202,214. This insider now owns 349,794 shares in total.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.32 while generating a return on equity of 10.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -0.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Trading Performance Indicators

ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW)

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s (ACIW) raw stochastic average was set at 48.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.78 in the near term. At $24.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $25.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.11. The third support level lies at $23.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.71 billion based on 114,047K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,371 M and income totals 127,790 K. The company made 340,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.