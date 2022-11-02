Investors finally get a glimpse of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) volume hitting the figure of 0.57 million.

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) stock priced at $0.16, up 3.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1721 and dropped to $0.16 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. AYTU’s price has ranged from $0.15 to $2.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 97.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.70%. With a float of $60.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 164 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.33, operating margin of -58.26, and the pretax margin is -88.42.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Aytu BioPharma Inc. is 2.99%, while institutional ownership is 11.40%.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.49 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -88.81 while generating a return on equity of -50.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU)

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) saw its 5-day average volume 0.44 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s (AYTU) raw stochastic average was set at 3.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1973, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6525. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1745 in the near term. At $0.1794, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1866. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1624, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1552. The third support level lies at $0.1503 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.67 million, the company has a total of 62,433K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 96,670 K while annual income is -110,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 27,450 K while its latest quarter income was -17,700 K.