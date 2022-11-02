Investors finally get a glimpse of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) volume hitting the figure of 0.65 million.

On November 01, 2022, Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) opened at $0.86, higher 10.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9999 and dropped to $0.85 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. Price fluctuations for LFLY have ranged from $0.59 to $11.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -210.10% at the time writing. With a float of $28.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 259 employees.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Leafly Holdings Inc. is 24.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 881. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 1,210 shares at a rate of $0.73, taking the stock ownership to the 337,540 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,173 for $0.73, making the entire transaction worth $8,131. This insider now owns 196,784 shares in total.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -5.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -210.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY)

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (LFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0534, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.6373. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.0334 in the near term. At $1.0916, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8835, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7918. The third support level lies at $0.7336 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Key Stats

There are currently 39,884K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 40.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -5,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,050 K and its income totaled 14,760 K.