Investors finally get a glimpse of Proterra Inc. (PTRA) volume hitting the figure of 1.1 million.

On October 31, 2022, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) opened at $5.90, higher 5.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.285 and dropped to $5.81 before settling in for the closing price of $5.90. Price fluctuations for PTRA have ranged from $4.26 to $13.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -112.80% at the time writing. With a float of $220.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 870 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.84, operating margin of -52.55, and the pretax margin is -102.94.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 21,266. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer, Secy of this company sold 3,492 shares at a rate of $6.09, taking the stock ownership to the 127,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s CEO and President sold 3,395 for $6.25, making the entire transaction worth $21,206. This insider now owns 377,806 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -102.94 while generating a return on equity of -53.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Proterra Inc. (PTRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 71.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.41 in the near term. At $6.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.64. The third support level lies at $5.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

There are currently 225,100K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 242,860 K according to its annual income of -250,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 74,560 K and its income totaled -41,820 K.