Investors must take note of AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s (AMN) performance last week, which was 5.83%.

On November 01, 2022, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) opened at $126.73, higher 1.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $129.04 and dropped to $124.3413 before settling in for the closing price of $125.50. Price fluctuations for AMN have ranged from $82.75 to $129.12 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 15.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 359.90% at the time writing. With a float of $42.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

In an organization with 3800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 677,880. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 6,330 shares at a rate of $107.09, taking the stock ownership to the 18,267 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Chief Information and Digital sold 1,400 for $97.53, making the entire transaction worth $136,536. This insider now owns 13,345 shares in total.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.2) by $0.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 359.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.35% during the next five years compared to 26.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.81, a number that is poised to hit 2.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.66 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.53.

During the past 100 days, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s (AMN) raw stochastic average was set at 94.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.00. However, in the short run, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $129.27. Second resistance stands at $131.51. The third major resistance level sits at $133.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.11. The third support level lies at $119.88 if the price breaches the second support level.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Key Stats

There are currently 43,273K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,984 M according to its annual income of 327,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,427 M and its income totaled 123,800 K.