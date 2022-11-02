Investors must take note of DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) performance last week, which was 7.01%.

November 01, 2022, DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) trading session started at the price of $36.03, that was 4.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.9164 and dropped to $35.82 before settling in for the closing price of $35.51. A 52-week range for DICE has been $12.64 – $45.99.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -96.20%. With a float of $43.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 61 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DICE Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DICE Therapeutics Inc. is 3.39%, while institutional ownership is 80.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 59,860,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,640,000 shares at a rate of $36.50, taking the stock ownership to the 6,848,911 shares.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.54) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4351.91 while generating a return on equity of -26.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 23.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.52 million, its volume of 0.7 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.99.

During the past 100 days, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s (DICE) raw stochastic average was set at 73.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.17 in the near term. At $39.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.98.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) Key Stats

There are 38,211K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.69 billion. As of now, sales total 1,130 K while income totals -48,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -21,522 K.