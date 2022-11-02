Investors must take note of Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) performance last week, which was -5.77%.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.73, plunging -0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.73 and dropped to $14.27 before settling in for the closing price of $14.43. Within the past 52 weeks, HA’s price has moved between $12.76 and $24.27.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -8.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 74.30%. With a float of $50.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.37 million.

In an organization with 6932 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.03, operating margin of -24.69, and the pretax margin is -11.61.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 48,482. In this transaction Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $19.39, taking the stock ownership to the 79,473 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $17.81, making the entire transaction worth $356,292. This insider now owns 17,701 shares in total.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.89) by $1.78. This company achieved a net margin of -9.07 while generating a return on equity of -24.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Trading Performance Indicators

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.15 million. That was better than the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s (HA) raw stochastic average was set at 34.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.39. However, in the short run, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.64. Second resistance stands at $14.92. The third major resistance level sits at $15.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.00. The third support level lies at $13.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 716.63 million based on 51,386K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,597 M and income totals -144,770 K. The company made 741,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.