Investors must take note of Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) performance last week, which was 4.72%.

On November 01, 2022, Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) opened at $38.78, lower -1.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.88 and dropped to $37.46 before settling in for the closing price of $38.36. Price fluctuations for JXN have ranged from $23.56 to $47.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 294.90% at the time writing. With a float of $74.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.97 million.

The firm has a total of 2800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Jackson Financial Inc. is 10.60%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 5,014. In this transaction Director of this company bought 150 shares at a rate of $33.43, taking the stock ownership to the 18,608 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,500,000 for $27.00, making the entire transaction worth $121,500,000. This insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $4.6) by -$0.66. This company achieved a net margin of +35.97 while generating a return on equity of 32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 63.45, a number that is poised to hit 2.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jackson Financial Inc., JXN], we can find that recorded value of 0.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.43. The third major resistance level sits at $39.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.73.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Key Stats

There are currently 86,300K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,848 M according to its annual income of 3,183 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,519 M and its income totaled 2,903 M.