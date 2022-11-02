Investors must take note of The J. M. Smucker Company’s (SJM) performance last week, which was 2.27%.

On November 01, 2022, The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) opened at $150.41, lower -0.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $151.215 and dropped to $149.00 before settling in for the closing price of $150.66. Price fluctuations for SJM have ranged from $119.82 to $152.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 1.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.10% at the time writing. With a float of $101.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.25, operating margin of +13.24, and the pretax margin is +10.55.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The J. M. Smucker Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 639,791. In this transaction Chief People & Admin Officer of this company sold 4,543 shares at a rate of $140.83, taking the stock ownership to the 9,106 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Chair of Board, Pres & CEO sold 10,000 for $143.02, making the entire transaction worth $1,430,200. This insider now owns 86,649 shares in total.

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.27) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 7.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.14% during the next five years compared to 2.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 164.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.45, a number that is poised to hit 2.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.97 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.87.

During the past 100 days, The J. M. Smucker Company’s (SJM) raw stochastic average was set at 90.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $150.68 in the near term. At $152.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $152.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $148.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.63. The third support level lies at $146.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) Key Stats

There are currently 106,557K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,999 M according to its annual income of 631,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,873 M and its income totaled 109,800 K.