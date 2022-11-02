ISRG (Intuitive Surgical Inc.) climbed 0.16 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On November 01, 2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) opened at $248.07, higher 0.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $251.29 and dropped to $245.185 before settling in for the closing price of $246.47. Price fluctuations for ISRG have ranged from $180.07 to $369.69 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 16.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.60% at the time writing. With a float of $351.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $355.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9793 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.00, operating margin of +31.89, and the pretax margin is +33.10.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 9,319,610. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 44,203 shares at a rate of $210.84, taking the stock ownership to the 23,297 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s EVP & Chief Medical Officer sold 8,000 for $209.78, making the entire transaction worth $1,678,242. This insider now owns 217 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.19) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +29.85 while generating a return on equity of 15.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.27% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 80.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Looking closely at Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), its last 5-days average volume was 2.87 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.80.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 93.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $207.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $238.55. However, in the short run, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $250.37. Second resistance stands at $253.88. The third major resistance level sits at $256.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $244.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $241.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $238.16.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

There are currently 353,385K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 86.35 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,710 M according to its annual income of 1,705 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,557 M and its income totaled 324,000 K.