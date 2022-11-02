Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.39%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $174.06, down -0.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $174.63 and dropped to $170.42 before settling in for the closing price of $173.97. Over the past 52 weeks, JNJ has traded in a range of $155.72-$186.69.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 5.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.70%. With a float of $2.63 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.63 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 141700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.14, operating margin of +26.11, and the pretax margin is +24.29.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Johnson & Johnson is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 3,569,558. In this transaction Exec VP, Chief HR Officer of this company sold 20,851 shares at a rate of $171.19, taking the stock ownership to the 143,951 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Exec VP, Chief HR Officer sold 29,275 for $171.36, making the entire transaction worth $5,016,623. This insider now owns 114,676 shares in total.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.53) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +22.27 while generating a return on equity of 30.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to 5.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.18, a number that is poised to hit 2.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) saw its 5-day average volume 6.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.86.

During the past 100 days, Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) raw stochastic average was set at 57.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $165.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $171.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $175.01 in the near term. At $176.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $179.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $170.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $168.50. The third support level lies at $166.59 if the price breaches the second support level.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 448.42 billion has total of 2,614,484K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 93,775 M in contrast with the sum of 20,878 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 23,791 M and last quarter income was 4,458 M.