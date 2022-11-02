JWN (Nordstrom Inc.) dropped -2.61 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $20.81, plunging -2.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.99 and dropped to $19.52 before settling in for the closing price of $20.34. Within the past 52 weeks, JWN’s price has moved between $16.14 and $36.43.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 125.00%. With a float of $96.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.60 million.

The firm has a total of 60000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +3.33, and the pretax margin is +1.66.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Department Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nordstrom Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 328,792. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 13,333 shares at a rate of $24.66, taking the stock ownership to the 93,471 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 13,333 for $24.20, making the entire transaction worth $322,713. This insider now owns 106,804 shares in total.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.20 while generating a return on equity of 40.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 125.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.16% during the next five years compared to -11.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nordstrom Inc., JWN], we can find that recorded value of 3.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Nordstrom Inc.’s (JWN) raw stochastic average was set at 32.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.58. The third major resistance level sits at $22.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.75.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.17 billion based on 159,132K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,789 M and income totals 178,000 K. The company made 4,095 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 126,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.