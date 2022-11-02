Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) with a beta value of 0.70 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.09, soaring 4.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.14 and dropped to $6.07 before settling in for the closing price of $5.87. Within the past 52 weeks, KEP’s price has moved between $5.76 and $10.18.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was 0.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -366.90%. With a float of $1.05 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.28 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 48809 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.65, operating margin of -9.71, and the pretax margin is -12.62.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Korea Electric Power Corporation is 51.10%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -8.77 while generating a return on equity of -7.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -366.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -22.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.49

Technical Analysis of Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.23 million, its volume of 0.39 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Korea Electric Power Corporation’s (KEP) raw stochastic average was set at 11.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.16 in the near term. At $6.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.02.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.78 billion based on 1,283,928K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 53,922 M and income totals -4,784 M. The company made 12,422 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,870 M in sales during its previous quarter.