Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) volume exceeds 1.2 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

November 01, 2022, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) trading session started at the price of $86.27, that was -0.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.84 and dropped to $85.78 before settling in for the closing price of $86.22. A 52-week range for LW has been $49.71 – $87.39.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 5.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -36.30%. With a float of $138.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.30, operating margin of +10.92, and the pretax margin is +6.91.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 397,630. In this transaction SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of this company sold 4,678 shares at a rate of $85.00, taking the stock ownership to the 59,678 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s SVP, CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFF sold 2,786 for $81.01, making the entire transaction worth $225,701. This insider now owns 29,685 shares in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.51) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +4.90 while generating a return on equity of 47.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.90% during the next five years compared to -9.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

The latest stats from [Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., LW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.65 million was superior to 1.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) raw stochastic average was set at 95.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $86.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $87.33. The third major resistance level sits at $87.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $84.63.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Key Stats

There are 143,831K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.31 billion. As of now, sales total 4,099 M while income totals 200,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,126 M while its last quarter net income were 231,900 K.