Last month’s performance of 0.46% for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) is certainly impressive

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $151.37, down -0.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $151.37 and dropped to $148.53 before settling in for the closing price of $150.06. Over the past 52 weeks, BR has traded in a range of $132.40-$185.40.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 6.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.10%. With a float of $116.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14300 workers is very important to gauge.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 350,035. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 1,985 shares at a rate of $176.34, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 72,983 for $175.35, making the entire transaction worth $12,797,449. This insider now owns 143,170 shares in total.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.78) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.80% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s (BR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 138.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)

The latest stats from [Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., BR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was superior to 0.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.93.

During the past 100 days, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s (BR) raw stochastic average was set at 33.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $155.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $151.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $151.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $152.67. The third major resistance level sits at $153.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $148.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $146.99. The third support level lies at $145.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.14 billion has total of 117,645K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,709 M in contrast with the sum of 539,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,723 M and last quarter income was 248,100 K.