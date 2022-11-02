Last month’s performance of 28.52% for Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is certainly impressive

November 01, 2022, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) trading session started at the price of $3.72, that was -5.19% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.72 and dropped to $3.44 before settling in for the closing price of $3.66. A 52-week range for NR has been $2.38 – $4.81.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 5.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.80%. With a float of $81.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.66 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1565 employees.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Newpark Resources Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Newpark Resources Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 11,050. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,800 shares at a rate of $2.91, taking the stock ownership to the 217,601 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director bought 40,400 for $2.66, making the entire transaction worth $107,529. This insider now owns 213,801 shares in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) raw stochastic average was set at 54.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.65 in the near term. At $3.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.26. The third support level lies at $3.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Key Stats

There are 94,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 324.31 million. As of now, sales total 614,780 K while income totals -25,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 194,140 K while its last quarter net income were -7,750 K.