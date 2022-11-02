Last month’s performance of 8.47% for Lear Corporation (LEA) is certainly impressive

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $138.50, plunging -3.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $141.49 and dropped to $133.26 before settling in for the closing price of $138.71. Within the past 52 weeks, LEA’s price has moved between $114.67 and $195.43.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 135.90%. With a float of $59.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 160100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.76, operating margin of +3.86, and the pretax margin is +3.03.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 30,432. In this transaction VP, Treasurer of this company sold 170 shares at a rate of $179.01, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s President and CEO sold 6,143 for $125.31, making the entire transaction worth $769,779. This insider now owns 29,525 shares in total.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.57) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +1.94 while generating a return on equity of 8.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.90% during the next five years compared to -14.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Lear Corporation (LEA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 2.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lear Corporation (LEA)

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.86.

During the past 100 days, Lear Corporation’s (LEA) raw stochastic average was set at 43.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $140.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $138.95 in the near term. At $144.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $147.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $127.87. The third support level lies at $122.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.78 billion based on 59,373K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 19,263 M and income totals 373,900 K. The company made 5,071 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 68,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.