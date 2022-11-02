Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 92,850 K

On November 01, 2022, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) opened at $50.60, higher 2.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.60 and dropped to $50.255 before settling in for the closing price of $49.82. Price fluctuations for LEGN have ranged from $30.75 to $57.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -20.20% at the time writing. With a float of $165.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1071 employees.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Legend Biotech Corporation is 1.35%, while institutional ownership is 32.10%.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -430.12 while generating a return on equity of -102.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 69.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Legend Biotech Corporation’s (LEGN) raw stochastic average was set at 67.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.65 in the near term. At $52.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.97.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Key Stats

There are currently 164,092K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 92,850 K according to its annual income of -386,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,827 K and its income totaled -41,087 K.