Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) 20 Days SMA touches 10.07%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on November 01, 2022, with Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) stock priced at $103.06, up 1.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.95 and dropped to $102.56 before settling in for the closing price of $101.59. LDOS’s price has ranged from $81.07 to $111.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 14.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.70%. With a float of $135.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 43000 employees.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Leidos Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 320,281. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,155 shares at a rate of $101.52, taking the stock ownership to the 17,515 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Group President sold 516 for $98.56, making the entire transaction worth $50,857. This insider now owns 21,391 shares in total.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.58 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.60% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leidos Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.14, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

Looking closely at Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.32.

During the past 100 days, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s (LDOS) raw stochastic average was set at 79.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.08. However, in the short run, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $104.81. Second resistance stands at $106.08. The third major resistance level sits at $107.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $101.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $100.03.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.78 billion, the company has a total of 136,541K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,737 M while annual income is 753,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,597 M while its latest quarter income was 171,000 K.