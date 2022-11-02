Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) to new highs

On November 01, 2022, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) opened at $334.15, higher 0.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $334.85 and dropped to $330.11 before settling in for the closing price of $332.24. Price fluctuations for DPZ have ranged from $299.41 to $567.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 12.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.30% at the time writing. With a float of $35.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.69 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.74, operating margin of +17.94, and the pretax margin is +14.36.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Domino’s Pizza Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 131,670. In this transaction Director of this company sold 399 shares at a rate of $330.00, taking the stock ownership to the 6,123 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s EVP, Supply Chain Services sold 22 for $401.89, making the entire transaction worth $8,842. This insider now owns 2,976 shares in total.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.9) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +11.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.79% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.39, a number that is poised to hit 3.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.61 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.10.

During the past 100 days, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s (DPZ) raw stochastic average was set at 26.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $339.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $381.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $335.49 in the near term. At $337.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $340.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $330.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $328.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $326.01.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Key Stats

There are currently 35,399K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,357 M according to its annual income of 510,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,069 M and its income totaled 100,500 K.