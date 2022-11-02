Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) to new highs

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $21.64, up 1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.91 and dropped to $21.54 before settling in for the closing price of $21.52. Over the past 52 weeks, EPRT has traded in a range of $18.88-$31.23.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 71.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 86.40%. With a float of $132.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 37 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.36, operating margin of +52.43, and the pretax margin is +41.82.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 20,760. In this transaction Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $20.76, taking the stock ownership to the 84,453 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s President and CEO bought 20,000 for $20.68, making the entire transaction worth $413,600. This insider now owns 459,170 shares in total.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +41.51 while generating a return on equity of 5.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.82% during the next five years compared to 66.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.91 million, its volume of 0.71 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 98.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s (EPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 45.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.97 in the near term. At $22.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.80 billion has total of 142,377K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 230,230 K in contrast with the sum of 95,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 70,660 K and last quarter income was 36,430 K.