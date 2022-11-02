Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing International Seaways Inc. (INSW) to new highs

October 31, 2022, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) trading session started at the price of $41.18, that was 3.06% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.65 and dropped to $40.67 before settling in for the closing price of $41.15. A 52-week range for INSW has been $13.05 – $42.62.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -7.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 272.70%. With a float of $35.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2061 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.75, operating margin of -25.84, and the pretax margin is -48.38.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward International Seaways Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of International Seaways Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 2,000,320. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $40.01, taking the stock ownership to the 119,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s SVP,CFO & Treasurer sold 1,000 for $35.65, making the entire transaction worth $35,650. This insider now owns 46,348 shares in total.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.31) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -48.55 while generating a return on equity of -12.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 272.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit 2.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.65 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.58.

During the past 100 days, International Seaways Inc.’s (INSW) raw stochastic average was set at 99.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.15 in the near term. At $43.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $45.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.19.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Key Stats

There are 49,696K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.15 billion. As of now, sales total 272,550 K while income totals -133,490 K. Its latest quarter income was 188,200 K while its last quarter net income were 69,040 K.