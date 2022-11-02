Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) to new highs

On November 01, 2022, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) opened at $38.83, higher 2.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.68 and dropped to $38.57 before settling in for the closing price of $38.19. Price fluctuations for NUS have ranged from $33.29 to $56.76 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 4.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.00% at the time writing. With a float of $49.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.12, operating margin of +10.60, and the pretax margin is +8.62.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 35,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $35.92, taking the stock ownership to the 68,393 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s Director sold 1,000 for $36.67, making the entire transaction worth $36,670. This insider now owns 69,393 shares in total.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.72) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +5.46 while generating a return on equity of 16.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.81% during the next five years compared to 2.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS)

Looking closely at Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s (NUS) raw stochastic average was set at 41.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.28. However, in the short run, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.71. Second resistance stands at $40.25. The third major resistance level sits at $40.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $37.49.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Key Stats

There are currently 50,208K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,696 M according to its annual income of 147,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 560,620 K and its income totaled 34,240 K.