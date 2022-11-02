Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) to new highs

November 01, 2022, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) trading session started at the price of $5.76, that was 1.25% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.89 and dropped to $5.625 before settling in for the closing price of $5.61. A 52-week range for SLDP has been $4.58 – $14.85.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 113.00%. With a float of $123.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.13 million.

The firm has a total of 127 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.31, operating margin of -978.83, and the pretax margin is +666.19.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Solid Power Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Solid Power Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 21.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 1,089,700. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 170,000 shares at a rate of $6.41, taking the stock ownership to the 9,700,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $6.80, making the entire transaction worth $203,937. This insider now owns 85,505 shares in total.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +466.67 while generating a return on equity of 4.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 36.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 154.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Solid Power Inc., SLDP], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Solid Power Inc.’s (SLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 34.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.00. The third major resistance level sits at $6.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.31.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Key Stats

There are 174,545K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 987.81 million. As of now, sales total 2,710 K while income totals 18,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,580 K while its last quarter net income were 13,670 K.