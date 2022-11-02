Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Teradyne Inc. (TER) to new highs

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $83.28, soaring 1.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.58 and dropped to $81.67 before settling in for the closing price of $81.35. Within the past 52 weeks, TER’s price has moved between $67.81 and $168.91.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 29.00%. With a float of $155.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.56 million.

The firm has a total of 5900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.37, operating margin of +32.64, and the pretax margin is +31.35.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 238,441. In this transaction President, LitePoint Corp. of this company sold 3,144 shares at a rate of $75.84, taking the stock ownership to the 44,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s CEO sold 37,857 for $100.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,793,128. This insider now owns 234,735 shares in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.14) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +27.40 while generating a return on equity of 42.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.23% during the next five years compared to 94.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Teradyne Inc. (TER) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teradyne Inc., TER], we can find that recorded value of 2.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.37.

During the past 100 days, Teradyne Inc.’s (TER) raw stochastic average was set at 38.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $84.40. The third major resistance level sits at $85.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $79.49.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.35 billion based on 156,782K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,703 M and income totals 1,015 M. The company made 827,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 183,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.