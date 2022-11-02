Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

November 01, 2022, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) trading session started at the price of $6.08, that was -2.35% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.11 and dropped to $5.775 before settling in for the closing price of $5.96. A 52-week range for LICY has been $5.05 – $14.28.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -28.60%. With a float of $136.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.38 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 155 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -221.70, operating margin of -431.97, and the pretax margin is -3072.04.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 22.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.30%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -3072.04 while generating a return on equity of -62.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 17.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 66.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

The latest stats from [Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.22 million was inferior to 1.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.24. The third major resistance level sits at $6.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.36.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

There are 175,430K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 989.98 million. As of now, sales total 7,370 K while income totals -226,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,650 K while its last quarter net income were -20,630 K.