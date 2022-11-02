Lilium N.V. (LILM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) on October 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.88, plunging -1.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.88 and dropped to $1.76 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. Within the past 52 weeks, LILM’s price has moved between $1.57 and $9.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -118.10%. With a float of $88.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 964 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 63.10%, while institutional ownership is 12.70%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Lilium N.V. (LILM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

The latest stats from [Lilium N.V., LILM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.83 million was superior to 1.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 16.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0568, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0852. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9067. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9533. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7133. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6667.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 533.65 million based on 288,457K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60 K and income totals -486,290 K.