LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) 20 Days SMA touches 12.09%: The odds favor the bear

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.87, soaring 0.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.99 and dropped to $10.52 before settling in for the closing price of $10.57. Within the past 52 weeks, LPSN’s price has moved between $7.96 and $52.36.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 16.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.90%. With a float of $69.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1540 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.49, operating margin of -19.14, and the pretax margin is -27.12.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LivePerson Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 22, was worth 11,334. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 475 shares at a rate of $23.86, taking the stock ownership to the 8,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s EVP, Policy & General Counsel sold 986 for $25.97, making the entire transaction worth $25,606. This insider now owns 34,232 shares in total.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.49) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -26.61 while generating a return on equity of -42.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -31.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

Looking closely at LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, LivePerson Inc.’s (LPSN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.63. However, in the short run, LivePerson Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.89. Second resistance stands at $11.17. The third major resistance level sits at $11.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.95.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 773.06 million based on 75,012K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 469,620 K and income totals -124,970 K. The company made 132,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -75,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.