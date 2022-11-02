Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) with a beta value of 1.18 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.83, soaring 1.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.935 and dropped to $1.78 before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. Within the past 52 weeks, RIDE’s price has moved between $1.49 and $7.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -77.00%. With a float of $166.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 632 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lordstown Motors Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 30.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 20,600. In this transaction CEO & PRESIDENT of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $2.06, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER sold 36,193 for $1.61, making the entire transaction worth $58,271. This insider now owns 80,474 shares in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.45) by $0.26. This company achieved a return on equity of -70.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.60 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.1 million, its volume of 2.76 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE) raw stochastic average was set at 15.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8707, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2665. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9233 in the near term. At $2.0067, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0783. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7683, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6967. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6133.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 372.25 million based on 205,872K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -410,370 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 63,659 K in sales during its previous quarter.