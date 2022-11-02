Magna International Inc. (MGA) is 4.11% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $56.98, soaring 0.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.42 and dropped to $55.82 before settling in for the closing price of $55.73. Within the past 52 weeks, MGA’s price has moved between $45.58 and $90.15.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -0.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.40%. With a float of $286.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 152000 employees.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Magna International Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.20%.

Magna International Inc. (MGA) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.39) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.80% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Magna International Inc. (MGA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.26, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magna International Inc. (MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Magna International Inc.’s (MGA) raw stochastic average was set at 51.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.91 in the near term. At $57.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.76. The third support level lies at $53.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.68 billion based on 287,670K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,242 M and income totals 1,514 M. The company made 9,362 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -156,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.