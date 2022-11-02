Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) soared 2.51 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.05, soaring 2.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.38 and dropped to $9.91 before settling in for the closing price of $9.95. Within the past 52 weeks, MX’s price has moved between $9.48 and $22.28.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -7.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.10%. With a float of $43.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 890 employees.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 94,840. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 5,460 shares at a rate of $17.37, taking the stock ownership to the 341,067 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s insider bought 3,000 for $18.45, making the entire transaction worth $55,350. This insider now owns 150,799 shares in total.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.00% during the next five years compared to 27.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Trading Performance Indicators

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s (MX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.42 in the near term. At $10.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.48.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 437.48 million based on 44,904K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 474,230 K and income totals 56,710 K. The company made 101,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.