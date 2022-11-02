Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) plunged -1.41 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) kicked off on November 01, 2022, at the price of $151.00, down -1.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $151.00 and dropped to $143.13 before settling in for the closing price of $147.76. Over the past 52 weeks, VAC has traded in a range of $110.08-$174.74.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 14.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 117.00%. With a float of $36.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.46, operating margin of +11.90, and the pretax margin is +3.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 399,600. In this transaction Exec. VP & CIO of this company sold 2,700 shares at a rate of $148.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,112 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer sold 3,765 for $147.36, making the entire transaction worth $554,810. This insider now owns 8,606 shares in total.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.53) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +1.26 while generating a return on equity of 1.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.75% during the next five years compared to -23.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s (VAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.69, a number that is poised to hit 2.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)

The latest stats from [Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, VAC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was superior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.80.

During the past 100 days, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s (VAC) raw stochastic average was set at 81.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $143.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $150.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $154.47. The third major resistance level sits at $157.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $134.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.63 billion has total of 39,286K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,890 M in contrast with the sum of 49,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,164 M and last quarter income was 136,000 K.