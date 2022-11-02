MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) is -18.48% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

November 01, 2022, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) trading session started at the price of $0.3448, that was 4.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3571 and dropped to $0.3321 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. A 52-week range for MEIP has been $0.32 – $3.55.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 11.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -19.20%. With a float of $132.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.12 million.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 102 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.49, operating margin of -272.90, and the pretax margin is -198.03.
MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Insider and Institutional Ownership
Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MEI Pharma Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of MEI Pharma Inc. is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 38.00%.
MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Latest Financial update
Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -198.06 while generating a return on equity of -84.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.10% during the next five years compared to -51.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.
MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Trading Performance Indicators
You can see what MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.
Technical Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)
The latest stats from [MEI Pharma Inc., MEIP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was inferior to 3.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.
During the past 100 days, MEI Pharma Inc.’s (MEIP) raw stochastic average was set at 9.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4306, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8548. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3634. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3727. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3884. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3384, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3227. The third support level lies at $0.3134 if the price breaches the second support level.
MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Key Stats
There are 133,261K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 48.08 million. As of now, sales total 40,700 K while income totals -54,450 K. Its latest quarter income was -610 K while its last quarter net income were -28,080 K.