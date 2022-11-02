MP Materials Corp. (MP) posted a -0.25% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

November 01, 2022, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) trading session started at the price of $31.28, that was 5.03% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.99 and dropped to $31.24 before settling in for the closing price of $30.04. A 52-week range for MP has been $26.19 – $60.19.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 359.70%. With a float of $144.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.53 million.

The firm has a total of 365 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.97, operating margin of +50.28, and the pretax margin is +48.26.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MP Materials Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 60.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 4,996,235. In this transaction Director of this company sold 150,489 shares at a rate of $33.20, taking the stock ownership to the 1,132,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Director by Deputization sold 150,489 for $33.20, making the entire transaction worth $4,996,235. This insider now owns 1,132,765 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.41) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +40.68 while generating a return on equity of 14.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MP Materials Corp. (MP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 19.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 79.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MP Materials Corp., MP], we can find that recorded value of 1.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 38.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.34. The third major resistance level sits at $32.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.45.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

There are 177,534K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.75 billion. As of now, sales total 331,950 K while income totals 135,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 143,560 K while its last quarter net income were 73,270 K.