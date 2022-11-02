National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 726,410 K

on Tuesday, National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) opene higher 0.59% from the last session and closed at $42.03. Price fluctuations for NNN have ranged from $38.05 to $48.90 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 6.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 23.50% at the time writing. With a float of $175.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 72 workers is very important to gauge.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of National Retail Properties Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 505,591. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,520 shares at a rate of $48.06, taking the stock ownership to the 203,717 shares.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.46% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

The latest stats from [National Retail Properties Inc., NNN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.4 million was superior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, National Retail Properties Inc.’s (NNN) raw stochastic average was set at 40.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.77. The third major resistance level sits at $43.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.47.

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE: NNN) Key Stats

There are currently 177,112K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 726,410 K according to its annual income of 290,110 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 190,780 K and its income totaled 74,170 K.