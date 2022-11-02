NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) kicked off at the price of $6.82: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.00, plunging -2.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.1199 and dropped to $6.765 before settling in for the closing price of $7.00. Within the past 52 weeks, NEXT’s price has moved between $2.08 and $8.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -38.40%. With a float of $134.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 57 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 78.20%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -28.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.96 million, its volume of 0.56 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 55.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.04 in the near term. At $7.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.33.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 975.81 million based on 144,330K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -22,040 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,912 K in sales during its previous quarter.