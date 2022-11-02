No matter how cynical the overall market is, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) performance over the last week is recorded 1.18%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) on November 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.90, soaring 1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.985 and dropped to $6.83 before settling in for the closing price of $6.81. Within the past 52 weeks, ASTL’s price has moved between $6.21 and $13.65.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 953.70%. With a float of $94.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.67 million.

The firm has a total of 2734 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.77, operating margin of +37.07, and the pretax margin is +30.39.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Steel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Algoma Steel Group Inc. is 10.64%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.57) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +22.54 while generating a return on equity of 97.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 953.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Algoma Steel Group Inc., ASTL], we can find that recorded value of 0.84 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s (ASTL) raw stochastic average was set at 17.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.05. The third major resistance level sits at $7.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.66.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 717.72 million based on 146,765K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,036 M and income totals 684,270 K. The company made 731,490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 236,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.