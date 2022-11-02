No matter how cynical the overall market is, C3.ai Inc. (AI) performance over the last week is recorded 1.25%

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) kicked off on Tuesday, down -1.45% from the previous trading day and closed at $13.11. Over the past 52 weeks, AI has traded in a range of $11.29-$53.82.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -241.60%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.84 million.

The firm has a total of 704 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 46.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 3,576. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 291 shares at a rate of $12.29, taking the stock ownership to the 357,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s Director sold 12,500 for $12.90, making the entire transaction worth $161,250. This insider now owns 546,495 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [C3.ai Inc., AI], we can find that recorded value of 1.21 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 13.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.84. The third major resistance level sits at $14.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.98.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.37 billion has total of 108,482K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 252,760 K in contrast with the sum of -192,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 65,310 K and last quarter income was -71,870 K.