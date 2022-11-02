No matter how cynical the overall market is, ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) performance over the last week is recorded 0.36%

A new trading day began on October 31, 2022, with ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) stock priced at $22.50, up 0.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.59 and dropped to $22.48 before settling in for the closing price of $22.53. FORG’s price has ranged from $11.94 to $34.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -117.30%. With a float of $41.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.44 million.

The firm has a total of 786 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.39, operating margin of -16.07, and the pretax margin is -26.50.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of ForgeRock Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 33,500. In this transaction Chief Product Officer & EVP of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $16.75, taking the stock ownership to the 121,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 10, when Company’s Chief Product Officer & EVP sold 9,000 for $25.91, making the entire transaction worth $233,215. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -27.00 while generating a return on equity of -25.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ForgeRock Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ForgeRock Inc., FORG], we can find that recorded value of 1.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) raw stochastic average was set at 77.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.65. The third major resistance level sits at $22.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.39.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.92 billion, the company has a total of 85,029K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 176,930 K while annual income is -47,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 47,680 K while its latest quarter income was -22,370 K.