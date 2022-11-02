No matter how cynical the overall market is Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) performance over the last week is recorded 10.44%

November 01, 2022, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) trading session started at the price of $2.63, that was 6.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.97 and dropped to $2.59 before settling in for the closing price of $2.58. A 52-week range for HYFM has been $1.88 – $45.01.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 205.90%. With a float of $39.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.91 million.

In an organization with 709 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 55.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 93,142. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of the Board of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.73, taking the stock ownership to the 1,607,395 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s President sold 3,500 for $14.64, making the entire transaction worth $51,240. This insider now owns 274,225 shares in total.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.86 million. That was better than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s (HYFM) raw stochastic average was set at 26.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.38. However, in the short run, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.95. Second resistance stands at $3.15. The third major resistance level sits at $3.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.19.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Key Stats

There are 45,094K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 122.48 million. As of now, sales total 479,420 K while income totals 13,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 97,510 K while its last quarter net income were -203,310 K.